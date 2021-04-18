The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
AT&T company kitchen, 4001 S. Richard Joseph Blvd. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Aldi Food Market, 2630 S. McClelland Blvd. Routine inspection performed on April 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
College Heights Christian School, 4311 E. Newman Road. School. Routine inspection performed on April 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violations.
Mercy Coffee Shop, 100 E. Mercy Way. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on April 12. Results: FAIL with 1 priority and 0 core violations.
• Food in Victory reach-in is improperly date marked.
MSSU Lion Co-op, 3950 E. Newman Road. School. Routine inspection performed on April 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violations.
Denny's, 3602 S. Range Line Road. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 13. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 7 core violations.
• Evidence of unapproved employee drink was observed in the front line area (corrected during inspection).
• Shell eggs, pooled eggs and diced tomatoes in grill make table are being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Sanitizer spray bottle in front prep line is stored over or with condiments station (corrected during inspection).
Martin Luther School, 2616 S. Connecticut Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on April 13. Results: FAIL with 1 priority and 1 core violations.
• Water temperature for the sanitization rinse in the high-temperature warewashing machine is at 154 degrees.
McCauley Catholic High School, 920 S. Pearl Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on April 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
The Pie Place, 801 E. 20th St. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on April 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Hardee's, 4013 S. Highway 43. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 14. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 0 core violations.
• Ham and cheese top container portions in Bev Air mini being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Wings and More, 1318 E. Seventh St. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 14. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 4 core violations.
• Evidence of employee's unapproved drink container was observed in bottom of Atosa cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Raw eggs stored above cut produce in Atosa prep cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Raw shell eggs stored above cut vegetables in walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
