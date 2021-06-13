The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Fit Foods vend site, 530 S. Northpark Lane. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on June 4. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Prep made meals in Fit Food cooler being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Gene Bassman Stadium, 3301 W. First St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on June 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Glow Nail Lounge, 1710 E. 32nd St., suites C and D. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on June 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Joplin Aquatic Center snack bar, Fourth and Schifferdecker streets. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on June 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Joplin Athletic Complex, 3301 W. First St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on June 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Wendell Redden Stadium, 3301 W. First St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on June 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Golden Corral, 2415 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant with buffet. Follow-up inspection performed on June 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Freddy's Frozen Custard, 3118 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Bamboo, 2316 S. Maiden Lane, Suite C. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 9. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Evidence of unapproved employee drink was observed in two-door cooler (corrected during inspection).
Millennium Family Fitness snack bar, 1227 N. Range Line Road. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on June 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, 2130 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on June 9. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Sauces in the small prep cooler are being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Batter in the small batter station is being cold held above 41 degrees.
Wendy's, 4500 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Speedy Burrito, 1710 S. Maiden Lane. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 10. Results: FAIL with 6 priority and 9 core violations.
• Evidence of unapproved employee drinks was observed throughout the kitchen (corrected during inspection).
• Raw fish stored above pizza and mac and cheese in standup freezer.
• Raw beef stored above raw shrimp and raw chicken stored above raw beef in grill drawer.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm.
• Working containers of sanitizer not labeled with contents located in dish wash area.
• Gas-powered mower stored in kitchen (corrected during inspection).
Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Wall Ave. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on June 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 violations.
Books-A-Million Joe Muggs, 423 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Dairy Queen Ted's Treats, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 290. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 11. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Food in prep top reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Food item in walk-in is improperly date marked.
Souls Harbor food pantry, 817 S. Main St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on June 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Souls Harbor kitchen, 915 S. Main St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on June 11. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Dish machine is not heating dish surfaces to 160 degrees during the sanitizer rinse (corrected during inspection).
