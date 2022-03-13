The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Fit Foods vend site, 530 S. Northpark Lane. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on March 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Heavenly K's Donuts, 1915 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 4. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 0 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drinks was observed in doughnut prep area (corrected during inspection).
• Milk cartons in Coke cooler being cold held above 41 degrees. (corrected during inspection).
Kum and Go No. 447, 2307 W. Seventh St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on March 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Schifferdecker Golf Course, 506 Schifferdecker Ave. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on March 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Caroline's, 1027 S. Main St., Suite B. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Convenience Corner, 101 N. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Follow-up inspection performed on March 7. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Containers of powder and mix located in prep area are cracked and cannot easily be cleaned.
Eastmorland Elementary School, 1131 Highview St. School. Routine inspection performed on March 7. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Bev Air fridge holding cold temperatures above 41 degrees. No potentially hazardous foods were being held in fridge for longer than an hour.
Five Guys, 1801 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
IHOP, 2117 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Second follow-up performed on March 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Sonic No. 2248, 310 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on March 7. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Tomatoes and cheese in top dressing table being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Cecil Floyd Elementary School, 2201 W. 24th St. School. Routine inspection performed on March 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Freddy's Frozen Custard, 3118 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Papa John's Pizza, 1931 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
