The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Kum and Go No. 702, 5002 S. Main St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 22. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Bottles of degreaser under counter are stored with soda lines (corrected during inspection).
Fazoli's, 4027 S. Richard Joseph Blvd. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 25. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• The sanitizer concentration for the sanitizer bucket in the store is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Kinnaree Thai Cuisine, 1227 E. 32nd St., Suite 1. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Feb. 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Pilot Convenience Store, 4500 S. Highway 43. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Holiday Inn Route 66 Pub and Grill, 3402 S. Arizona Ave. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 28. Results: FAIL with 6 priority and 8 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drink stored on a prep table during the inspection.
• Salads and cut cabbage in kitchen cooler 1 have expiration dates exceeding seven days.
• Sour cream in kitchen cooler 1 is past the manufacture expiration date.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine at bar dish machine is at 0 ppm.
• Food-contact surfaces of soda gun nozzle in bar area have accumulations.
• Containers of hand sanitizer and medicine stored over food prep areas in the kitchen.
IHOP, 2117 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 28. Results: FAIL with 4 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Mayonnaise in S. Traulsen reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Salad dressing in salad prep top being cold held above 41 degrees.
• The sanitizer concentration for sink and surface cleaner sanitizer-ecolab in the three-vat sink is at 0 ppm.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm.
Follow-up inspection performed on March 1. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Salad dressing in salad prep top being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Mayonnaise in S. Traulsen reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
MSSU Lion's Den, 3950 E. Newman Road. School. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
North Middle School, 102 S. Gray Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3102 E. Seventh St., Suite 101. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Stogey's Coney Island, 2629 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
McDonald's, 4436 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on March 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Texas Roadhouse, 3317 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 1. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Evidence of unapproved employee drinks was observed in steak cooler (corrected during inspection).
J-H Cattle and Meat Store, 1316 Broadway Ave. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on March 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Natural Grocers, 510 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on March 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
