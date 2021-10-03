The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Journey Nutrition, 810 W. 15th St. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 27. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 1 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drink observed in white kitchen fridge (corrected during inspection).
McDonald's, 3330 S. Range Line Road. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 27. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 5 core violations.
• Raw shell eggs stored over ready-to-eat burritos and pancakes in the kitchen cooler drawers (corrected during inspection).
• Lettuce and other non-potentially hazardous foods in the make like are time stamped incorrectly (corrected during inspection).
Suzanne's Natural Foods, 3106 S. Connecticut Ave. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Best Western, 3508 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 28. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 4 core violations.
• Cream cheese, eggs and sausage links in residential fridge being cold held above 41 degrees.
• After being cleaned, utensils and food contact surfaces are not being sanitized by heat or chemical.
Kum & Go No. 453, 1503 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violations.
Kum & Go No. 454, 3434 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Mission Joplin, 725 S. Highview Ave. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Pineapple Bliss, 1021 E. 20th St. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violations.
Sonic No. 2288, 1101 S. Range Line Road. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Starbuck's No. 13,473, 3324 S. Range Line Road. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Charley's Philly Steaks, 101 N. Range Line Road Suite 288. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Hardee's, 1641 W. Seventh St. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 10 core violations.
Kum & Go No. 702, 5002 S. Main St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
The Nutty Bavarian, 101 N. Range Line Road. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Sonic No. 2274, 1030 E. Seventh St. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Zip's No. 6, 2702 S. Main St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Dairy Queen, 4240 S. Highway 43. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walmart Supercenter No. 79 produce/retail, 2623 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 30. Results: FAIL with 1 priority and 1 core violations.
• Bacon and sausage items in MTD 7.1b through MTD 7.1 a coolers being cold held above 41 degrees.
Walmart Supercenter No. 79 bakery, 2623 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 30. Results: FAIL with 1 priority and 2 core violations.
• Water temperature for the sanitization rinse in the high-temperature warewashing machine is less than 185 degrees. Plate temperature reaching only 141 degrees, target is 160.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.