The News Herald January 22, 1913
The Right Spirit
The success of the market bond election is another evidence that Joplin is possessed of the right spirit.
There are two great questions for which the American people will be required to find solutions in the early part of the twentieth century. One is our relation with the public service corporation and the other is the shortening and cheapening of communication between the producer and the consumer.
A properly located and managed public market will be a greater blessing to the greater Joplin of tomorrow than it will be to the Joplin of today, though we will feel its effects as soon as it is established and in working order. The taint of commercial politics and selfish interests should be studiously avoided in the arrangements preliminary to the raising of this monument of humanitarianism.
The News Herald July 28, 1914
You're host tomorrow
Joplin will hold its biggest house warming tomorrow at the new market square. It's going to be a real, sure enough warming and it behooves every citizen of Joplin to be on hand and play the part of host in the way Joplinites are noted. Let it not be said that the glad hand of welcome was not sufficiently in evidence.
For many months Joplin has advertised to the world that she is going to open a magnificent market square building. Visitors have been invited, have been urged to attend this big opening celebration. Now it is up to all citizens of Joplin to make good that invitation, to be on hand in the capacity of host and hostess.
The scene of activity will be the new market square building. From early morning until late tomorrow night there will be something doing every minute. There will be music all the time. Every business house in Joplin should have from one to a half dozen real live representatives at the market square looking after visitors and making themselves generally agreeable to all. The success of the day depends upon it.
Make your plans to be there. Get there early and stay late. Bring with you a happy smile and a ready word of welcome backed with a good handshake for all Joplin's guests tomorrow.
The Joplin Globe July 29, 1914
Recognizing the farmer
Joplin today adopts a new commercial idea; it takes the farmer into its confidence, bestows upon him the mark of Business Brother and the two enter upon a new era.
It probably seems strange that Joplin and the farmer have been so distant in the past; fact is, the situation is a peculiar one. Joplin, however, heretofore, has been so busy with its mining industry and the manufacturing institutions within its confines that the town has not recognized the farmer as it should.
A few short months ago, however, Joplin awoke to the fact that a town can amount to a great deal more if it has the co-operation of the farmers. So, with a determination to “get right” with the rural residents, the business men started out to show them Joplin needs them and they need Joplin.
The first move toward getting closer together was the erection of the new market house, the dedication of which prompts the reception to the farmers today. The market and the site upon which it is situated cost the people of Joplin $90,000. A bond issue of that amount was voted to make the market possible. It is situated in a prominent section of the city, with its appointment complete in every respect.
This, as one move, was to demonstrate to the farmers that Joplin wants them. We are for them and we want them to be for us. Co-operation, the key to success in every venture, is to be the slogan. Joplin’s new market will be the farmers’ home when in the city. It is safe to predict that when they take advantage of the conveniences provided for them they will find Joplin people remembering they are here, ready to serve the city folk.
The Globe believes the town and farm alike are to profit from this get together movement. In every business house in Joplin the farmer will find a cordial welcome. Proprietor and clerk will be found eager to extend the hand of fellowship, and with Joplin the greatest mart in the southwest, there appears no reason why the farmers should not be benefited by coming here to do their trading and the marketing of their products, at the same time lending a boost for a Greater Joplin.
The Joplin Globe July 30, 1914
An Appreciation
A great many people had a hand In the successful opening of the new market house yesterday. It takes a lot of people, working harmoniously together, to carry through such functions successfully— and yesterday’s program was successfully carried through. The people who are to profit and be accommodated by the new market house are indebted to all these enthusiastic workers, who gave without stint of both time and money.
There is one man, however, who deserves the lion’s share of the credit. He is, and long has been, an agricultural "fan.” No one has been more strongly impressed with the fact that some day agriculture will supplant mining as the principal industry of this section and that, far in the future though it may be, now is not too soon to begin to prepare for such a day; no one has more fully appreciated the importance of bringing the farmers and business men of Jasper county in closer touch with each other; no one has done as much hard work in connection with the opening of the market square.
It sounds like a far cry from sailing ships along the rocky coast of Maine to heading the procession in an agricultural movement in southwest Missouri, but it isn't.
Here’s looking toward you. Captain Marion Staples!
