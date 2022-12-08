The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
MUSIC CDs
“Lazaretto,” Jack White
“The Head on the Door,” Cure
“Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats,” Nathaniel Rateliff
“The Essential Barbra Streisand,” Barbra Streisand
“Hits,” Phil Collins
JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
“Big Truck, Little Island,” Chris Van Dusen
“Go, Sled! Go!” James Yang
“Bubbie & Rivka’s Best-Ever Challah (so far!),” Sarah Lynne Reul
“The Twelve Cats of Christmas,” Feather Flores
“Giving Thanks: How Thanksgiving Became a National Holiday,” Denise Kiernan
“The Christmas Owl: Based on the True Story of a Little Owl Named Rockefeller,” Ellen Kalish
NEW NONFICTION
“Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir,” Matthew Perry
“The King: The Life of Charles III,” Christopher P. Andersen
“Preppy Kitchen: Recipes for Seasonal Dishes and Simple Pleasures,” John Kanell
“How to Stand Up to a Dictator: The Fight for our Future,” Maria Ressa
TEEN FICTION
“One of the Good Ones,” Maika Moulite
“Ghostlight,” Kenneth Oppel
“The Hollow Inside,” Brooke Lauren Davis
“I was Born for This,” Alice Oseman
“Anne of Greenville,” Mariko Tamaki
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.