The following publications are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library:
ADULT FICTION
"The 6:20 Man," David Baldacci
"When We Had Wings," Ariel Lawhon
"Mercury Pictures Presents," Anthony Marra
"Treasure State," C.J. Box
"The Passenger," Cormac McCarthy
"The Magic of Lemon Drop Pie," Rachel Linden
LARGE PRINT FICTION
"Cold Brew Corpse," Tara Lush
"Captive," Iris Johansen
"The Challenge," Danielle Steel
"The Ninth Month," James Patterson
"Alice’s Trading Post," Kerry Dean Feldman
"The Twelve Days of Snowball," Kristen McKanagh
ADULT NONFICTION
"Walking in My Joy: Stories From on My Way to Happy," Jenifer Lewis
"The Milky Way: An Autobiography of Our Galaxy," Moiya McTier
"All the Living and the Dead: From Embalmers to Executioners, an Exploration of the People Who Have Made Death Their Life’s Work," Hayley Campbell
"Rock on Film: The Movies That Rocked the Big Screen," Fred Goodman
"Slenderman: Online Obsession, Mental Illness, and the Violent Crime of Two Midwestern Girls," Kathleen Hale
"Sinkable: Obsession, the Deep Sea, and the Shipwreck of the Titanic," Daniel Stone
