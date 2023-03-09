The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE FICTION
“The Famously Funny Parrot: Four Tales from the Bird Himself,” Eric Daniel Weiner
“The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels,” Beth Lincoln
“Finally Seen,” Kelly Yang
“The Lost Galumpus,” Joseph Helgerson
“The Many Fortunes of Maya,” Nicole D. Collier
“Dragonboy,” Megan Reyes
ADULT FICTION
“A Most Intriguing Lady,” Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York
“Lemon Curd Killer,” Laura Childs
“The Curator,” Owen King
“The Terraformers,” Annalee Newitz
“Our Lady of the Highway,” Hal Hartley
“The Maltese Iguana,” Tim Dorsey
ADULT NONFICTION
“The Emotional Lives of Teenagers: Raising Connected, Capable, and Compassionate Adolescents,” Lisa Damour
“Culture: The Story of Us, from Cave Art to K-Pop,” Martin Puchner
“A Mystery of Mysteries: The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe,” Mark Dawidziak
“Fodor’s Belize”
