JUVENILE FICTION
"Kaleidoscope," Brian Selznick
"It’s a Prince Thing," Philippa Gregory
"Creatures of the Flood," Erin Hunter
"Cuba In my Pocket," Adrianna Cuevas
"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot," Jeff Kinney
"Born Behind Bars," Padma Venkatraman
ADULT FICTION
"Viral," Robin Cook
"The Orphan Witch," Paige Crutcher
"Down the Hatch: An Agatha Raisin Mystery," M.C. Beaton
"Trashlands," Alison Stine
"Better Off Dead," Lee Child
"The Man Across Eight Mile," D’Andre Walker
ADULT NONFICTION
"Arkansas, Off the Beaten Path," Patti DeLano
"Beyond Baseball’s Color Barrier: The Story of African Americans in Major League Baseball, Past, Present, and Future," Rocco Constantino
"Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training," Adam Stern
"Cooking at Home: Or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying About Recipes (and Love My Microwave)," David Chang
"Into the Forest: A Holocaust Story of Survival, Triumph, and Love," Rebecca Frankel
"Harry Potter: Crafting Wizardry," Jody Revenson
