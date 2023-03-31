The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
“Just the Way You Are,” Emma Dodd
“Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure,” Jimmy Fallon
“Pizza!: A Slice of History,” Greg Pizzoli
“Love is Loud: How Diane Nash Led the Civil Rights Movement,” Sandra Neil Wallace
“The Girl Who Built an Ocean: An Artist, an Argonaut, and the True Story of the World’s First Aquarium,” Jess Keating
“Building an Orchestra of Hope: How Favio Chz Taught Children to Make Music from Trash,” Carmen Oliver
ADULT FICTION
“The Guest Lecture,” Martin Riker
“Son of the Poison Rose,” Jonathan Maberry
“American Mermaid,” Julia Langbein
“Murder at Haven’s Rock,” Kelley Armstrong
“Old Babes in the Wood: Stories,” Margaret Atwood
“The Destroyer of Worlds: A Return to Lovecraft Country,” Matt Ruff
ADULT NONFICTION
“Superspy Science: Science, Death, and Tech in the World of James Bond,” Kathryn Harkup
“Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond
“The Missing Three: The Case of the Springfield Three,” Dave Warren
“Queens of the Age of Chivalry, 1299-1409,” Alison Weir
“Empire of Ice and Stone: The Disastrous and Heroic Voyage of the Karluk,” Buddy Levy
“Nero: Matricide, Music, and Murder in imperial Rome,” Anthony Everitt
TEEN FICTION
“Gideon Green in Black and White,” Katie Henry
“The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea,” Axie Oh
“The Getaway,” Lamar Giles
“The Summer of Bitter and Sweet,” Jen Ferguson
“Eight Nights of Flirting,” Hannah Reynolds
“High Spirits: Short Stories on Dominican Diaspora,” Camille Gomera-Tavarez
