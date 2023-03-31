Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions this Afternoon and Evening... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST AND SOUTHWEST MISSOURI... * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas...Fire weather zones 073, 097, and 101. In Missouri...Fire weather zones 055, 056, 066, 067, 068, 069, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 088, 089, 090, 091, 093, 094, 095, 101, 102, and 103. * WIND...West to southwest winds of 30-40 mph with gusts of 45- 60 mph. * HUMIDITY...15-25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&