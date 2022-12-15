The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
MUSIC CDs
“Feels Like Today,” Rascal Flatts
“Midnights,” Taylor Swift
“Only the Strong Survive,” Bruce Springsteen
“The Waterfall,” My Morning Jacket
“December,” George Winston
JUVENILE FICTION
“The Door of No Return,” Kwame Alexander
“The Incredible Ice Event,” John R. Erickson
“Indiana Bones and the Lost Library,” Harry Heape
“The Mammoth Adventure,” Philippa Gregory
“Crown of Flames,” Sayantani DasGupta
“Two Degrees,” Alan Gratz
ADULT CD FICTION
“Stella Maris,” Cormac McCarthy
“Fairy Tale,” Stephen King
“Going Rogue: Rise and Shine Twenty-Nine,” Janet Evanovich
“Mad Honey,” Jodi Picoult
“The Laran Gambit,” Marion Zimmer Bradley
ADULT NONFICTION
“Your Table is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maitre d’,” Michael Cecchi-Azzolina
“Our America: A Photographic History,” Ken Burns
“Deliberate Cruelty: Truman Capote, the Millionaire’s Wife, and the Murder of the Century,” Roseanne Montillo
“Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon,” Kate Anderson Brower
“The Vegan Chinese Kitchen: Recipes and Modern Stories from a Thousand-Year-Old Tradition,” Hannah Che
“Slaying the Dragon: A Secret History of Dungeons and Dragons,” Ben Riggs
