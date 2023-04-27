The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
“Stanley’s Secret,” John Sullivan
“A Unicorn, a Dinosaur, and a Shark Walk into a Book,” Jonathan Fenske
“The Tree and the River,” Aaron Becker
“We Don’t Lose Our Class Goldfish,” Ryan T. Higgins
“Milloo’s Mind: The Story of Maryam Faruqi, Trailblazer for Women’s Education,” Reem Faruqi
“Twenty Questions,” Mac Barnett
ADULT FICTION
“I Will Find You,” Harlan Coben
“Hiss & Tell,” Rita Mae Brown
“The Bird Has Flown,” Susanna Hoffs
“A Southern Fried Fantasy Adventure Story,” D.W. Goates
“Murder on Bedford Street: A Gaslight Mystery,” Victoria Thompson
“Small Mercies,” Dennis Lehane
LARGE PRINT FICTION
“The London Séance Society,” Sarah Penner
“Second Chance Spring,” JoAnn Ross
“Bookish People,” Susan Coll
“Fletch,” Gregory McDonald
“Remember Me,” Tracie Peterson
“Regrets Only,” Kieran Scott
ADULT NONFICTION
“Show Me Missouri and Missourians: The Witty, Wistful, Whimsical Artwork of Larry W. Waterfield,” Larry W. Waterfield
“Phyllis Frye and the Fight for Transgender Rights,” Michael G. Long
“Life in Five Senses: How Exploring the Senses Got Me Out of My Head and Into the World,” Gretchen Rubin
“Don’t Tell Anyone the Secrets I Told You,” Lucinda Williams
“Pathogenesis: A History of the World in Eight Plagues,” Jonathan Kennedy
“We Dissent: Justices Breyer, Sotomayer, and Kagan on Dobbs v. Jackson, the Supreme Court’s Decision Banning Abortion”
