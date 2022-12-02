The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE DVDs
”Bear in the Big Blue House: Shapes, Sounds and Colors with Bear”
”Barbie and the Diamond Castle”
”VeggieTales: Ultimate Christmas Classics”
”Toy Story that Time Forgot”
”Elmo’s Potty Time”
NEW FICTION
“Desert Star,” Michael Connelly
”A Christmas Memory,” Richard Paul Evans
”Dead Man’s Hand,” James J. Butcher
”Billie Starr’s Book of Sorries,” Deborah E. Kennedy
”It Starts with Us,” Colleen Hoover
”Going Rogue: Rise and Shine Twenty-nine,” Janet Evanovich
LARGE-PRINT FICTION
”Voice of Fear,” Heather Graham
”The Last Chairlift,” John Irving
“Acts of Violet,” Margarita Montimore
”The Prisoner,” B.A. Paris
”Midnight on the Marne,” Sarah Adlakha
”The Atlas Paradox,” Olivie Blake
NEW NONFICTION
”The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book,” Jerry Seinfeld
”All the Women In My Brain: And Other Concerns,” Betty Gilpin
”The 48 Laws of Power,” Robert Greene
”Shiloh: The Battle that Changed the Civil War,” Larry J. Daniel
”The Pasta Queen: A Just Gorgeous Cookbook: 100+ Recipes and Stories,” Nadia Caterina Munno
