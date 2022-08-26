JUVENILE EASY FICTION
“The Princess in Black and the Mermaid Princess,” Shannon Hale
“Pill Bug Does Not Need Anybody,” Jonathan Fenske
“Parker Dresses Up,” Parker Curry
“The Good Egg and the Talent Show,” Jory John
“Spike It, Mo!” David Adler
“I Love my Teacher!” Frances Gilbert
ADULT FICTION
“A Death in Bloomsbury,” David C. Dawson
“Oleander City,” Matt Bondurant
“Jewbilly,” Rick Rosenberg
“Extenuating Circumstances: Stories of Crime and Suspense,” Joyce Carol Oates
“The Heron Kings’ Flight,” Eric Lewis
“Writing a Wrong,” Betty Hechtman
ADULT NONFICTION
“Growing up Getty: The Story of America’s Most Unconventional Dynasty,” James Reginato
“Directed by James Burrows: Five Decades of Stories from the Legendary Director of Taxi, Cheers, Frasier, Friends, Will & Grace, and More,” James Burrows
“Mystery at the Blue Sea Cottage: A True Story of Murder in San Diego’s Jazz Age,” James Stewart
“Our Wild Farming Life: Adventures on a Scottish Highland Croft,” Lynn Cassells
“Bake: My Best Ever Recipes for the Classics,” Paul Hollywood
“Into the Great Emptiness: Peril and Survival on the Greenland Ice Cap,” David Roberts
“We Carry Their Bones: The Search for Justice at the Dozier School for Boys,” Erin H. Kimmerle
CD BOOK NONFICTION
“Different: Gender Through the Eyes of a Primatologist,” F.B.M. de Waal
“How to Succeed at Being Yourself: Finding the Confidence to Fulfill Your Destiny,” Joyce Meyer
“The Barbizon: The Hotel That Set Women Free,” Paulina Bren
“The Windsor Diaries, 1940-45: My Childhood With the Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret,” Alathea Fitzalan Howard
“Real Life, Real Love: Life Lessons on Joy, Pain, & the Magic That Holds Us Together,” DJ Envy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.