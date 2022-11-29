Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles traveling on east to west highways could be impacted by these strong winds this morning and early afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&