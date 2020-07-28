Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. Low 69F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. Low 69F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.