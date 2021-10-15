NEOSHO, Mo. — Concern over funding for upcoming traffic projects in northern Neosho and over a lack of funds from a tax increment financing district in the city's budget has led to a lawsuit.
The city of Neosho has filed a lawsuit against Newton County, contending the withholding of payments of tax revenues generated by the Neosho Tax Increment Finance District. According to a copy of the lawsuit sent by legal firm Cunningham, Vogel and Rost, the county has not paid the city since 2015. The suit names Auditor Charlotte Walker and Treasurer Gina Rodriguez.
According to a press release, the county had made annual payments since the district formed, but then stopped without explanation in 2015.
"I can't imagine why a county government would keep money to which it has no legitimate claim," wrote attorney David Streubel in the press release. "That money belongs to the city and is needed for projects such as new traffic safety devices, which will benefit all taxpayers."
In response, the Newton County Commission issued a statement faulting the city of Neosho, contending it did not invoice the county properly, according to the terms of the TIF agreement. According to the county statement, it has not seen an invoice from the city since 2016.
The county also said that the city is required to hold meetings every five years so that a review of funds can be given to members of the public, and surpluses can be returned to other taxing jurisdictions. The county contends no such meeting has ever been held, according to the release.
"It is only fair that the city must follow the same statutes as is expected of other taxing districts," the commission stated. "This filing certainly lacks city transparency and projects a reluctance for city accountability for their use of tax revenues of other taxing districts."
At issue is how much money the city hopes to get from the suit. The lawsuit seeks to order the county to determine that amount and pay it, as well as financial damages and related interest costs.
Budget discussions
The city's share of TIF revenues was noted during City Council meetings over determining the budget for the current fiscal year, which began on Oct. 1.
With a 6-1 vote during its regular meeting on Sept. 21, the council approved a budget with $33,532,495 in planned expenditures and $30,432,925 in estimated revenues, for a deficit of $3,099,570. Council member Charles Collinsworth voted against approval for reasons related to the deficit, because the proposal did not contain an accounting of money expected to come from the TIF funding.
That disputed money was also noted by council member Richard Davidson during the first reading of the budget on Sept. 5 and again on Sept. 21. Davidson in the meeting speculated that the amount would be hundreds of thousands.
Revenue from the TIF district, which was formed in 1999, has been used for developing several areas around the city considered blighted. It was expected to help fund two traffic projects along Highway 86 — a roundabout at Hammer Road and a traffic light at Gateway Road. The city has entered a 50/50 cost-sharing agreement for the project.
But that project is expected to go on well beyond the life of the TIF, which will expire in July 2022, City Manager David Kennedy said during the Sept. 21 meeting. He said he will present a plan for how the city can make best use of TIF funds for other projects, and how the city can pay its share of the Highway 86 project costs through other places in the city budget.
