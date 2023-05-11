The Lions as a team shot a 22-over par 306, well behind leader Grand Valley State's 8-under 276. Central Missouri leads the five MIAA schools at the Super Regional and are tied for sixth with an 8-over par 292 after the first round. Grand Valley State's golfers currently hold the top three spots.
Ben Markmann had the best round of the day for MSSU, with a 3-over 74. He is tied for 39th with 11 other golfers in the 108-player field. Markmann shot par on the first nine holes, but struggled on the back nine, shooting 3-over, with a bogey on hole No. 12 and a double bogey on the 15th hole. On the front nine, Markmann had birdies on holes 2, 4 and 5, to go 3-under heading into the sixth hole, but bogeyed on that hole and double bogeyed on the seventh hole.
Southern's Tradgon McCrae finished Thursday's round with a 4-over 75 and is tied for 50th with 11 other golfers. McCrae shot a 1-over par 37 on the front nine and a 3-over par 38 on the last nine holes. McCrae opened with a birdie on the first hole, but bogeyed the second and sixthholes on the front half of the course. He stayed at 1-over until bogeying the 15th hole and closed out with a double bogey on the 18th.
Luis Limon is tied with eight other golfers for 85th after a 7-over par 78 Thursday. Limon bogeyed holes one, three and six, and double bogeyed the second hole. He had one birdie on the front nine on the eighth hole. On the last half of the course, Limon had bogeys on 11, 12, 15 and 18, and birdied the 13th.
MSSU's Ben Epperly is currently tied with five other golfers in 93rd place, with an 8-over par 79. Epperly shot a 40 on the front nine, with a birdie on the sixth hole, and bogeys on 1, 4, and 7-9. On the back side, Epperly hit a birdie on the 13th hole, but bogeyed holes 11 and 16 and triple bogeyed on the 12th.
Josh Hamnett sits tied with eight others in 98th place with a 9-over par 80 after round one. Hamnett was 7-over after the first nine holes. He bogeyed on 1, 4, 5 and 9, and triple bogeyed on 7th hole. On the back nine, Hamnett was 2-over par with a birdie on the 13th and bogeys on 12, 15 and 18.
Play resumes Friday and concludes with a third round on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.