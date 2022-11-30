The Missouri Southern women's basketball team has jumped five spots in the most recent Women's Basketball Coaches Association coaches poll. After being 10th last week, the Lions have now hit fifth in the polls.
This sets a new record for the women's program. During the 1992-93 season, MSSU reached as high a seventh in the polls. They held the No. 7 spot for five weeks of that season and the final three weeks. In ’92-93, the women made it to the South Central Region Tournament for the first time in program history and notched 27 wins.
The Lions' 7-0 start to their 2022 campaign has them up from sixth in the D2SIDA's preseason polls to now second in Week 3. This is also the highest the program is been in the nine-year history of the D2SIDA's polls.
UP NEXT
Both the MSSU men and women will be back in action Thursday night. The Lions will be hosting the Bearcats of Northwest Missouri with the women's game beginning at 5:30. This will be the start of MIAA conference play for Southern.
The men enter play at 4-2 and have a four-game win streak going after dropping their first two games of the season. The visiting Bearcats are No. 1 in the country and are 6-0 on the young season. Northwest has defeated each of its opponents by double digits so far this year.
As for the women, Northwest enters play at 4-1 having only lost to 15th-ranked Minnesota State — Mankato. While the Lions picked up a win over ranked opponent Lubbock Christian to begin their season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.