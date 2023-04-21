The No. 25 Missouri Southern softball team held onto first place in the MIAA, with a sweep of the Northwest Missouri Bearcats on Friday at Pat Lipira Field.
The Lions plated three runs in the first inning and held on for a 5-1 win over the visiting Bearcats (24-23, 7-13) in game one of their doubleheader and eeked out a 4-3 win in the nightcap.
The Lions improved to 33-8 overall and a league-leading 18-2 in the MIAA with the wins, despite getting outhit 7-4 in the first game of the twin bill.
After the win, MSSU head coach Hallie Blackney said her team is capable of more.
"We've got the pieces, the pitching, the hitting, and the defense, but we haven't peaked yet," Blackney said " There are still many things that we need to do better. It's exciting to see how far we are going to go as long as our mindset is there for it. We have to get better. We came out the first three innings and we were fine, and then we got flat. We have to do better."
Starter Bailey Lacy struck out Northwest's Lillie Filger and Olivia Daugherty and induced a groundout to second from Avery Anderson to take the Bearcats down in order in the opening frame.
The bulk of scoring for the Lions came in the bottom of the first inning. Emily Perry reached on an error from Northwest second baseman Abby Nolte before advancing to second on the overthrow. Perry advanced to third off an Adrianna Young sacrifice bunt. Josie Tofpi grounded out to second base, but not before driving in Perry for MSSU's first run. L.eighton Withers advanced to first after getting hit by a pitch, setting up Ashlynn Williams for a two-RBI home run over the left centerfield fence. Kara Amos reached on a walk before she was called out at second base on a fielder's choice on a Katie Gray grounder to second and the Lions went into the second inning with a 3-0 lead.
In the top of the second stanza, MSSU retired Nolte on a pop-up and gave up an Omara Love single to leftfield before turning a 6-4-3 double play off the bat of Lauren Gray to end the inning. Perry was the lone LIon to reach base after getting hit by a pitch in the bottom of the frame.
Lacy struck out the side on 13 pitches in the top of the third inning, before the Lions scored their final two runs of the game in their half of the inning. Tofpi punched a lead-off double down the leftfield line and after a Withers strikeout, advanced to third on a Williams single to rightfield. Amos drove in both runners with a double to rightcenter before Gray grounded out and Abby DeSanto struck out to end the inning with MSSU holding a 5-1 lead.
The Bearcats scored their lone run of the game in the top of the fourth inning on a Nolte RBI double that plated Filger, who reached base earlier on a single to third. Northwest gave up a walk to Sidnie Hurst, but retired Perry, Young and Tofpi on flyballs to end any scoring threat.
Lacy put two Bearats on base in the top of the fifth after hitting Skylar Pieper with a pitch and walking Filger, but the Bearcats came up empty after Lacy struck out Anderson on four pitches.
The Lions failed to put a runner on after a Withers groundout, and flyball outs by Williams and Amos in the bottom of the fifth.
Southern's Kara Amos took over in relief of Lacy in the top of the sixth inning and held the Bearcats scoreless while giving up a single to Daugherty.
The Lions went three-up, three-down in the bottom of the sixth before heading into the final frame. The Bearcats managed to put the tying run at the plate after a single by Pieper, a one-out single by Lela Bryant and a two-out walk of Anderson, but Daugherty flied out to left field to end the Bearcat rally.
Williams went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs for MSSU. Amos also drove in 2, while going 1-2 at the plate.
Lacy (11-1) fanned six Bearcat batters, gave up four hits, walked one and hit one batter in her five innings of work. Amos gave up three hits, while striking out 2 and walking one in two innings of relief.
Omara Love led the Bearcats, 2-3 at the plate. Jadyn Streigle fell to 11-8 with the loss, despite giving up just four hits and two walks in six innings.
GAME TWO
As in game one, the Lions were on top 3-0 early in game two.
After a scoreless first inning, the Lions hit back-to-back doubles by Withers and Williams to start the bottom of the second inning. Wiliams double plated Withers and the Lions were up 1-0. A Hurst single drove home Williams and Gray, who reached base earlier on an infield single.
Neither team could get a runner across the plate until the top of the fifth, when a Southern throwing error resulted in two runs for Northwest and the Bearcats went into the bottom of the frame trailing by one run at 3-2.
The Lions got a lead-off single by Young, but could not put anymore runners on base in the botom of the fifth.
MSSU sent Northwest down in order in the top of the sixth and increased their lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the inning, when DeSanto drove in pinch runner Yasmin Vargis with a double to right centerfield.
Northwest came within one run in the top of the seventh on a Friest RBI double that scored Pieper, but Amos came in relief to strike out Filger and Sara Farrow to secure the sweep and log her first save of the year.
Lion starter Natalie Bates improved to 7-3 with the win. Bates gave up one run on four hits, struck out five, and walked two batters in four and two-thirds innings. Avery Tallman pitched an inning and two-thirds in relief, giving up one run on two hits, while striking out one. Amos struck out both batters she faced to close out the win. Breck Dickey (7-10) recorded the loss for Northwest, giving up four runs and seven hits in her five and one-third innings.
Hurst led the Lions, hitting 2 for 3 and driving in two runs. Pieper went 2 for 3 for the Bearcats.
The Lions return to action today for their final home games of the season — a doubleheader against MIssouri Western beginning at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.