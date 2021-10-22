With a win tonight in Nixa, Carthage High School can claim the COC championship outright. That game will be broadcast in its entirety here by partner NXT Level Media. Other games in our live updates include Neosho at Joplin, Webb City at Willard and Carl Junction at Ozark.
LIVE UPDATES: Carthage can claim COC championship
CARTHAGE, MO - Craig Raymond Lund, 75, a retiree of Jasper County Sheriff's Department, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021. Private services will be at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Ulmer Funeral Home, Carthage.
SENECA, MO - Wanda Katherine Gilbert, 98, a former employee of Smith Food, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Services 10 a.m. Tuesday at Clark Funeral Home, Neosho. Visitation 5-6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
