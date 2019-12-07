Carthage’s Patrick Carlton pushes through for yards as he tries to break the tackle of Nixa’s defender Riley Childs during their Class 5 District 6 championship game on Friday night at David Haffer Stadium in Carthage. Globe|Israel Perez
Israel Perez
LIVE UPDATES: Carthage to play for state championship
Updated
1 min to read
The Carthage High School football team is aiming to win its first championship in program history, as it faces off against unbeaten Jackson in Class 5. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Follow these live updates for scores, big plays and other updates.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS - Susie (Sue) Stone Hall Bandy, 98, a retired teacher, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at First Christian Church, Baxter Springs.
ANDERSON, MO - Donald "Jody" Cook, 77, a retired construction owner, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. Services are planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin, MO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.