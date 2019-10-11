Bulldogs' Drew Patterson (15) runs ball as he breaks the tackle of Kaiden Shuler (72) of Ozark during their Homecoming game on Friday at Carl Junction High School. Globe | Israel Perez
Israel Perez
top story
LIVE UPDATES: Chilly night awaits area football teams
From staff reports | news@joplinglobe.com
1 min to read
Area high school football teams will face their first chilly night as Carl Junction hosts Neosho, Joplin travels to Ozark and Webb City travels to Republic. Follow all the action with live updates from Globe reporters.
