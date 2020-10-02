Eagles almost erase 24-point deficit in loss to Ozark

Joplin’s Nathan Glades (6) slips past Ozark’s Colton Casteel (35) for a long gain during their game on Sept. 11 at Junge Field. 

 Globe | Laurie Sisk

Conference football matchups continue Friday night with Joplin hosting Republic, Webb City traveling to Branson, Carthage traveling to Willard and Neosho hosting Carl Junction. Follow the action with our live updates!

Tags