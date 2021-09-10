Carthage Football

Carl Junction's Ayden Bard tackles Carthage's Luke Gall during Friday's game at Carthage. Globe | Roger Nomer

This week's lineup of high school Missouri football games includes Carthage traveling to Neosho, in a matchup that will be broadcast live below by partner NXT Level Media. Below, you'll find live updates and highlights from Joplin at Ozark, Republic at Webb City and more. 

