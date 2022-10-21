JHS NHS FOOTBALL

Joplin’s Brylan Patton (27,) Gustavo Onate (25) and Korey Read gang tackle Neosho’s Lane Yost (34) during their final regular season game on Friday night at Junge Stadium.

With district competition games just around the corner, tonight's lineup of Missouri high school football games features Joplin hosting Neosho. Partner NXT Level Media will broadcast that game live; you can watch it below. Other games we'll update include Webb City hosting Branson, Carl Junction traveling to Republic and Carthage visiting Willard. 

