Many of the region's high school football teams play at home tonight, and one of the biggest conference matchup is set in Carthage, where the Tigers will host Nixa. Webb City will host Willard, Joplin will host Neosho and Carl Junction welcomes Ozark. But because of Carthage cancelling a game earlier in the season, it will take a meeting of Central Ozark Conference officials to determine a champion and district matchups.
Follow all the action with our live updates below!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.