Missouri football teams begin their quests for state titles in earnest tonight as the first round of district play opens up. Joplin will host Lee's Summit, Neosho will host Willard and Carl Junction will host Hillcrest. Follow the action in those games and more with Globe reporters and media partner NXT Level Media with our live updates below!
NXT Level Media is also a broadcast partner with MSHSAA, which is offering live streaming of district games. Click here to watch the official live broadcast of tonight's Joplin game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.