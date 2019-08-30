Joplin’s Nathan Glades (6) stretches for extra yardage as Seneca’s Zane Cotten (21) and Zeke Dodson (53) work to bring him down during their portion of the Webb City jamboree on Friday night at Cardinal Stadium. Globe | Laurie SIsk
LIVE UPDATES: High school football kicks off
From staff reports | news@joplinglobe.com
High school football in Missouri begins with Joplin hosting Willard, Carthage traveling to Nixa and Carl Junction hosts rival Webb City.
Follow all the action in those games and more with our live updates from Globe sports reporters and others!
