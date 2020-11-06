Joplin's Trayshawn Thomas avoids being brought down by would-be tackler Landon Kivett of Neosho during their game on Friday at Neosho High School. Globe | Israel Perez
Israel Perez
LIVE UPDATES: High school football playoffs continue
High school playoff games continue across the region, with Joplin traveling to Raymore-Peculiary, Carthage hosting Branson, Webb City welcoming Ozark and Carl Junction facing Hillcrest. Follow our live updates for scores and more!
WEBB CITY, MO - Violet Leotta (Odie) Patterson, 96, a homemaker, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mason-Woodard Mortuary Chapel, Joplin. Burial will be in Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery.
