Tonight's lineup of high school football games features plenty of westward traffic on I-44. Joplin will host Republic, Webb City hosts Willard, Carl Junction hosts Nixa, Carthage hosts Ozark and Neosho hosts Branson. Our partner NXT Level Media will broadcast the Neosho game below, and Globe reporters will post regular game updates.
LIVE UPDATES: Home games for many high school football teams
The Joplin City Council recently approved two park ranger positions for city parks following comments by residents who said they have safety concerns in the parks. Do you feel safe in Joplin city parks?
