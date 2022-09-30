CJ Football

Carthage's Mason Frisinger tackles Carl Junction's Sam Hagerman during Friday's game at Carl Junction High School. Globe | Roger Nomer

Tonight's lineup of high school football games features plenty of westward traffic on I-44. Joplin will host Republic, Webb City hosts Willard, Carl Junction hosts Nixa, Carthage hosts Ozark and Neosho hosts Branson. Our partner NXT Level Media will broadcast the Neosho game below, and Globe reporters will post regular game updates. 

