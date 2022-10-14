JHS CHS FB

Carthage quarterback Caden Kabance (center) tries to get past Joplin’s Robert Kelly (51) and Draven VanGilder (58) during their game in 2021 at Junge Stadium. Globe | Laurie Sisk

This week's lineup of high school football games includes a monster match-up of two 6-1 teams, with Carthage hosting Joplin. That game will be streamed live by partner NXT Level Media and shown below. We will also have updates from other games, including Webb City traveling to Neosho and Carl Junction hosting Willard. 

Tags

Trending Video