No. 3 Joplin rolls past Branson 48-7

Joplin's Blake Tash is hit by Branson's Landon Atwood during Friday's game at Joplin. Globe | Roger Nomer

Joplin High School will play Neosho for its homecoming game tonight, while Carthage travels to Branson, Webb City hosts Willard and Carl Junction visits Nixa. 

Follow the action with live updates from Globe sports reporters with our live updates.

Tags