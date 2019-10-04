Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.