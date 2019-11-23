111619JHSMArquette2jpg.jpg

Joplin quarterback Blake Tash (12) gets past Marquette's Josh Merz (48) during their Class 6 District 3 Championship game on Friday night at Junge Stadium. Globe | Laurie SIsk

Joplin High School's football team is two games away from a state championship, and the first gets played at 3 p.m. today against Fort Zumwalt West. The game is a semifinal in Class 6. 

But the Eagles aren't alone in pursuit of a state title. Playing in quarterfinal games today include: 

Lamar will host undefeated Ava in a Class 2 quarterfinal game, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.

Cassville travels to play undefeated Blair Oaks in a Class 3 quarterfinal game, with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m.

Follow those games and more with live updates below from our sports reporters. 

On Friday, Webb City won its Class 4 game against Camdenton, and Carthage won its Class 5 quarterfinal game against Glendale. 

Tags