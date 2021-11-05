JHS Nixa Football

Joplin’s Quin Renfro (3) looks for open ground as Nixa’s Ryan Buckner (35) gives chase during their game on Sept. 3 at Junge Field.Globe | Laurie Sisk

Area high school football teams continue their quests for state championships tonight in the next round of district tournaments. Joplin hosts Nixa, Carthage hosts Willard and Webb City hosts Republic. Catch all the action with live updates from Globe reporters and NXT Level Media. 

