Area high school football teams continue their quests for state championships tonight in the next round of district tournaments. Joplin hosts Nixa, Carthage hosts Willard and Webb City hosts Republic. Catch all the action with live updates from Globe reporters and NXT Level Media.
top story
LIVE UPDATES: Joplin, Webb City, Carthage pursue district titles
-
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Obituaries
GRANBY, MO - William 'Bill' J. Cooper, 73, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Funeral Home, Granby. Visitation 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
CARL JUNCTION, MO - Dianne Lavone Weber, 66, an accountant, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Services will be held at a later date.
JOPLIN, MO - Sheryl L. Wescott Rimar, 67, a retired secretary for the Joplin R8 School District, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021. Memorial services will be at a later date.
Most Popular
Articles
- Roaring River divers push past 450 feet, set record for Missouri
- Several Joplin football players suspended for role in Thursday incident
- Joplin Health Department food inspections
- Suspect killed in officers-involved shooting over the weekend in Joplin named
- Names of officers involved in fatal shooting of suspect released
- Man killed by Joplin police was wanted on robbery charges
- Wally Kennedy: Long-time mall tenant moving to North Park Crossing
- Woman reports being held, beaten and raped in Carthage
- A guide for all things Halloween this week, weekend
- Ipsen's kick sends Eagles past Tigers in double overtime to open district play
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.