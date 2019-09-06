Joplin's Isaiah Davis (20) fights to get past Willard's Jed Brandon (25) as Logan Myers (76) looks on during the Eagles season opener on Friday night at Junge Stadium. Globe | Laurie Sisk
top story
LIVE UPDATES: Kansas kicks off high school football season
From staff reports | news@joplinglobe.com
Updated
1 min to read
While Joplin and Webb City will play their postponed game on Saturday, other high schools will take the field tonight, including Kansas teams opening their season. Follow these live updates for the latest scores and more!
LAMAR, MO - Robert "Bob" Thomas, 68, a former O'Sullivan Industries employee, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. Services and burial will take place in California. Local arrangements are under the direction of Daniel Funeral Home, Lamar.
LEES SUMMIT, MO - Bobbie A. Randall, 74, formerly of Joplin, MO, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was a retired certified graphoanalysist. A celebration of Bobbie's life will be held at 6 p.m.,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.