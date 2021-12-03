Two state football championships could return to Southwest Missouri later today: Lamar will play Lutheran St. Charles at 3 p.m. for the Class 2 championship, and Webb City will play Holt for the Class 5 title at 7 p.m.
If you can't be in Columbia for the two games, you can follow along with live updates, video highlights and more from Globe reporters and partner NXT Level Media.
MSHSAA is also offering live streaming of the games, available here.
