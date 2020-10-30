Carl Junction's Drew Patterson runs the ball against the Ozark defense during Friday's game in Carl Junction. Globe | Roger Nomer
LIVE UPDATES: Playoffs begin for high school football teams
From staff reports | news@joplinglobe.com
Playoffs begin tonight for high school football teams across the area. Carl Junction hosts Monett in Class 4, Galena welcomes Frontenac in Class 3A and Columbus hosts Girard, also in 3A. Follow the action with our live updates!
NEOSHO, MO - Jerry Bryan Davis, 95, a former letter carrier and clerk for the U.S. Postal Service, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Clark Funeral Home, Neosho.
LAMAR, MO - Robert E. Rader, 90, a farmer, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lake Cemetery, Lamar. Visitation 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday at Daniel Funeral Home, Lamar.
