High school football continues tonight with two 2-0 conference colossi squaring off, with Carthage hosting Nixa. That game will be broadcast here by partner NXT Level Media; we will also feature updates of Webb City traveling to Republic, Joplin visiting Ozark and Neosho hosting Carl Junction.
Carthage
