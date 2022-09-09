Carthage Football

Carthage's Tayvion Bailey finds a hole in the Monett defense during Friday's jamboree at Carl Junction High School. Globe | Roger Nomer

High school football continues tonight with two 2-0 conference colossi squaring off, with Carthage hosting Nixa. That game will be broadcast here by partner NXT Level Media; we will also feature updates of Webb City traveling to Republic, Joplin visiting Ozark and Neosho hosting Carl Junction. 

