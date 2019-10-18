No. 3 Joplin starts fast, runs away from Neosho 56-21

Joplin’s Isaiah Davis (20) stiff arms Neosho’s Sam Cook as he attempts to make the tackle during their game on Friday at Junge Stadium. Globe | Laurie SIsk

Several high school football teams will hold senior night recognition ceremonies, with Joplin hosting Nixa, Webb City hosting Ozark and Carthage hosting Republic. Follow the action from those games and others with our live updates. 

