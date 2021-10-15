JHS CHS FB

Carthage quarterback Caden Kabance (center) tries to get past Joplin’s Robert Kelly (51) and Draven VanGilder (58) during their game last Friday night at Junge Stadium. Globe | Laurie Sisk

Carthage, leader of the COC, will host Republic in tonight's lineup of high school football games. That game will be broadcast by NXT Level Media on this page. Other games include Joplin traveling to Branson, Webb City hosting Ozark, Carl Junction hosting Nixa and Neosho hosting Willard. Follow all the action with our live updates below!

Tags

Trending Video