Carthage, leader of the COC, will host Republic in tonight's lineup of high school football games. That game will be broadcast by NXT Level Media on this page. Other games include Joplin traveling to Branson, Webb City hosting Ozark, Carl Junction hosting Nixa and Neosho hosting Willard. Follow all the action with our live updates below!
top story
LIVE UPDATES: Unbeaten Carthage hosts Republic
-
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
CARTHAGE, MO - Larma J. Garner, 82, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Ulmer Funeral Home, Carthage.
Most Popular
Articles
- Joplin police name shooting victims
- Wally Kennedy: Search for suitable property for HyVee continues
- Carthage police respond to school threat; teen in custody
- 17-year-old girl testifies at Webb City man's sexual abuse trial
- Here be dragons: Roaring River divers still haven't found bottom of spring
- Webb City man's child sexual abuse trial begins
- Joplin Health Department food inspections (Oct. 11)
- Gall sparks Carthage past Joplin in a pivotal COC showdown
- Jasper County reports five COVID deaths
- 2 deaths under investigation by Joplin police
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.