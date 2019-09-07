Postponed after the death of a team member, Joplin High School's football team travels to Webb City High School tonight for an emotional football game.
Last season, the teams played each other for the first time since 1997. Webb City won the Joplin-hosted game 47-27. Both Joplin and Webb City finished their seasons with deep runs in state championship tournaments in their respective classes.
Preview the matchup with stories on this page, then see live updates of every score and big play from Globe reporters Lucas Davis and Jason Peake during the game.
