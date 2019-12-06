Webb City High School's football won another state championship with a 48-0 win over Platte County. Read the full story about the game, and review the scores as they happened below.
LIVE UPDATES: Webb City wins Class 4 state championship
- From staff reports | news@joplinglobe.com
- Updated
- 1 min to read
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
SPRINGFIELD, MO - Reatha Ellen Dickey, 94, a homemaker, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, MO.
COLUMBUS, KS - Alice Elizabeth (Bennett) Williams, 105, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, December 16, at Park Cemetery, Columbus. Arrangements are under the direction of Derfelt Funeral Home,
JOPLIN, MO - Opal Ostrom, 72, a retired waitress, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
Most Popular
Articles
- LIVE UPDATES: Joplin plays for championship; Carthage, Webb City in semifinals
- Old house helps Joplin woman fulfill dream
- Moving on: Former PSU coach Tim Beck looks back on time with Gorillas
- No drama: Four partners have common plan to create downtown theater
- Cause of large fire at Sandstone Gardens undetermined; investigation continues
- Charge dismissed in Joplin molestation case on day of trial
- Joplin area has more than 160 rape kits awaiting testing
- Joplin, De Smet clash for Class 6 title
- Joplin defeated in championship game; Carthage, Webb City, Cassville advance
- UPDATED: Two school buses damaged in accidents; no serious injuries cited
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.