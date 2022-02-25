“You can’t be what you don’t see.”
That saying resonates with Melodee Colbert-Kean, a Joplin restaurant owner and former City Council member who is also Joplin’s first Black woman to be named mayor.
With federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson being the first Black woman to be nominated for a seat on the highest court in the land, Colbert-Kean said she felt optimism for children’s hopes — especially the aspirations of Black girls.
“Being able to see someone who looks like you is huge for children,” Colbert-Kean said. “It goes for doctors, lawyers, teachers, anything. If you don’t see that, you don’t know you can become that.”
President Joe Biden announced his nomination Friday at the White House, introducing her as his replacement for the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, who will step down at the end of the court’s session in summer. She awaits confirmation by the Senate; hearings could begin in March, with a confirmation goal of April 8 set by senators.
If her appointment is approved by the Senate, she would be the court’s second Black member among current justices, and third in the court’s history.
During the White House announcement, Jackson said she was humbled by the nomination. She talked about her family’s entirety of experience with the legal system and about the historic nature of the nomination.
“If I’m fortunate enough to be confirmed as the next associate justice of the Supreme Court, I can only hope that my life and career, my love of this country and the Constitution, and my commitment to upholding the rule of law and the sacred principles upon which this great nation was founded, will inspire future generations of Americans,” said Jackson, 51.
Listening to her words was Joplin resident Betty Smith, a longtime resident who graduated from Lincoln High School, Joplin’s all-Black school during segregation.
“This is marvelous,” Smith said. “It’s long overdue.”
Smith said she was impressed with Jackson’s credentials and experience.
Jackson, if confirmed, would also be the Supreme Court’s first former public defender, in addition to a career resume that equals others’ elite levels. She worked as one of Breyer’s law clerks early in her career, and earned her law degree from Harvard University before being named as a federal judge in 2013.
“All of the things she has experience in, and what she herself has been involved in, makes her a person able to fill that job,” Smith said.
She was confirmed last year by the Senate to her seat on the U.S. District Court of Appeals with a 53-44 vote. Three Republicans supported her in the vote.
Because Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, of New Mexico, is out for several weeks after suffering a stroke, at least one Republican would need to add their vote to Democrats’ thin majority.
Jackson’s appointment would maintain the court’s current 6-3 conservative majority.
“The wonderful thing about Jackson is that she has already gone through a confirmation process,” said Joplin resident Nanda Nunnelly, a representative of the Democratic National Convention for Missouri. “I don’t see how they could hold it up in any way, because of what she has already gone through.
While confirmation awaits, all three Joplin women said Friday was a good day for America, with this step in history being made. It gets the country closer to a day when such announcements no longer happen.
“I think it is a win for America, Colert-Kean said. “It gets us to a place where we don’t have to say ‘the first’ anymore,” Colbert-Kean said. “I’m extremely proud to see America at this phase in our history.”
