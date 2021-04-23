A 21-year-old man was being held Friday in the Joplin City Jail in connection with what police say was an attempted armed robbery at Andy's Frozen Custard in Joplin.
Police said in a news release that Kevin Miller was charged with attempting shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday to rob the business at 2934 S. Range Line Road. He is accused of entering the business wearing a mask and handing a note to an employee. When an employee immediately called police, the man pulled out a knife and lunged at the worker, then ran from the business. No one was hurt.
The man was arrested a short distance from the business, police said, but then tried to escape and was caught with the help of a police dog.
The Jasper County prosecutor filed charges of first-degree armed robbery, armed criminal action and attempted escape, according the police statement.
