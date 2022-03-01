Oh, for the days when there was order in our world. Increasingly, chaos is surrounding us.
We have an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on the heels of a historic pandemic that has left physical, psychological and economic suffering worldwide. The supply chain breaks and a sudden rise in the cost of living are leaving us gasping, wringing our hands about what’s to come. Here in America, we’re so divided that people are itching for arguments over everything from health care and personal freedom to public school teaching and racial inequality, all fueled by fervent political partisanship.
The stress and anxiety of it all is so thick that it could be cut with a knife. People are lashing out in unreasonable, sometimes violent ways. If there is ever a time when we need outlets for escaping it all, it is now.
Take note of the creatives. They’ve found those outlets. You don’t find many creatives who are highly stressed out.
We’ve known for years that art can reduce stress, serving as a healthy distraction that forces us to slow down, relax and de-clutter the mind, to get focused and meditative. All of that not only clears the mind but it also improves our health.
I consider my photography to be meditative and, as such, it restores me. When I’m on a photography excursion, I’m in the moment, thinking only of acutely seeing what surrounds me. When I’m framing a photograph in my camera, checking the effects of light, and getting everything into focus, I’m totally in the moment, thinking of nothing else. Once I lay down my camera, I feel a calmness. I feel inspired. The stress is at bay.
That’s how it is for virtually anyone who becomes fully absorbed in a creative pursuit.
For years, art has been promoted as a form of therapy for stress, anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions. Locally, it’s been used in the private practices of mental health professionals, as well as in a variety of treatment programs. The local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Lafayette House, a local domestic violence shelter, have used it, and Spiva Center for the Arts has used it in a program targeting veterans.
A part of the success of art therapy is its ability to allow people to express themselves and their emotions in a nonjudging, unthreatening way. But it goes beyond that.
Studies have shown that creation of any type of art, even doodling, can stimulate the centers of the brain related to pleasure, increasing the levels of dopamine, a neurotransmitter with a sort of “feel good” function. It’s so powerful that even the anticipation of a pleasurable activity can increase its levels in the brain. Researchers have found that it is often in low supply in people with anxiety, depression and excessive stress.
Such therapy has also been found to have cognitive benefits, helping improve symptoms of neurological and age-related disorders, like dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Among other things, it allows people with impaired braining functioning to express themselves when words fail them, not unlike using it to express emotions in psychotherapy.
The thing about art when it’s used for stress or anxiety management is that it doesn’t require major artistic skill. It can be an elementary creation. It doesn’t matter if it’s imperfect. The point is using creative juices as an escape and feeling the satisfaction of creating something.
It also doesn’t matter how complex, simple or seemingly mundane the creative activity may be. It can be anything that’s creative and absorbing. It can be baking, sewing, making crafts, coloring, dancing, restoring furniture. The mediums are endless and each has its own appeal, based on personal interests. It’s finding the interest that strikes you and drives you to keep doing it, even desiring to learn more.
Can’t think of anything that piques your interest? Consider some of these creative outlets: Learn ceramics or glasswork or how to pour paint to create designs on a canvas. Try collages using mixed media and found objects. Take up fiber arts, like sewing, quilting, embroidering, knitting, even tie-dying. Buy some coloring books. Use your phone for snapping artistic photographs.
There are a variety of places where you can enroll in classes on all types of art and fine crafts. There are listings of classes in such areas as painting and pottery on the online calendar of Connect2Culture, our local arts advocacy agency. A wide range of mediums are taught at Spiva Center for the Arts, as well as at artist co-ops, Local Color Art Gallery and Studio in Joplin and ArtForms in Pittsburg, Kansas. After a short hiatus, April’s Art House, operated by artist April Davis, has reopened, now in Carthage. It was formerly located at Saginaw. All these places have online sites with more information.
If you’re feeling the stress and anxiety closing in around you, it’s understandable, considering the conditions of the world these days. But art can lift that weight from your shoulders while also producing feelings of accomplishment. It’s much better than lashing out in misdirected anger or frustration. Art won’t get you thrown in jail, out of a business, or off of an airplane, as stress has for some people.
