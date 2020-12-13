Walking is my favorite exercise, especially when it’s a beeline between the couch and the platter of glazed cinnamon knots glistening in the kitchen.
Unfortunately, I don’t burn a single calorie on these walks, and the only thing that gets a workout is my flabby willpower.
But I’m impressed to see that a Los Angeles go-getter is not only getting fit on his walks but has managed to turn those steps into cash. The professional walker bills himself as the People Walker and charges $30 an hour to take a human out for a stroll.
The entrepreneur is an underemployed actor — what else in L.A.? — and originally considered dog walking to help make ends meet. But he didn’t want to mess with the dirty end of dog walking.
As a people walker, he doesn’t need a pooper scooper. No collars and leashes needed either. No stopping at fire hydrants or wadded McDonald’s wrappers to sniff out a cheeseburger crumb. It’s just a walk in the park and small talk about whatever is on the walkee’s mind.
When the People Walker first kicked off his enterprise, he charged $7 a mile. I’m guessing that he quickly converted from billing by the mile to by the hour. In my shoes, I’d make about $14 a day as a people walker. Plus, I’d need to call in sick if I saw a raindrop or a 10% chance of needing a warm jacket.
Obviously, not everyone has the skill set to walk people — or beagles for that matter. Consider the pitfalls and potholes along the path.
For example, I certainly couldn’t be a professional people walker during yard sale season. And with climate change, that season now stretches from the first jonquil in March until the plug is pulled on the last inflatable Santa in late January. During those months, I could easily get sidetracked on the job by a pile of moldering square-dancing skirts or floor lamps made from mufflers.
I could quickly forget that I’m on the clock and have a walkee in my care.
As with any job, a professional people walker would need to handle workplace accidents and emergencies too. I’m thinking of the 6-foot-long snake that slithered across the road during one of my summertime rambles. It’d be bad business to take off streaking and screaming and leave a walking client behind.
So, cheers to the L.A. People Walker who works in way more than his needed 10,000 steps a day and gets paid handsomely for it too.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
