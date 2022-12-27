McDonald County Mustangs
The Mustangs haven’t had a winning season since they went 21-6 in 2015-16, but they’ve shown steady improvement each of the last few years.
After winning five games in 2019-20, McDonald County was 8-15 in 2020-21 and then finished 12-14 last season. This year the Mustangs are off to a 5-4 start in head coach Brandon Joines’ fourth season at the helm and they raised some eyebrows in the season opener with a 61-59 win at Joplin. They also defeated Hillcrest, Willard and Carl Junction.
Seniors Cross Dowd and Sterling Woods, both guards, are the team’s only returning starters from last season. Dowd nabbed second-team Big 8 West honors after his junior season and Joines, along with East Newton’s Kyle Fields, was Big 8 West Co-Coach of the Year.
The Mustangs last won the tournament in 1989. Before that, they won in 1973, 1974, 1985 and 1988.
