BRANSON, Mo. – A groundbreaking ceremony was held recently for the new Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center.
On Monday, April 10, Missouri Department of Conservation Director Sara Parker Pauley joined fellow MDC staff, state and local officials to kick off construction of the $6.7 million project. The new conservation center will be located at the same site – 483 Hatchery Road in Branson – as the former facility. It is adjacent to MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery and serves as the hatchery’s visitors center.
The new conservation center will more than twice the size of the old building and will feature a large multi-purpose room that can be divided into two classrooms. This will allow visitors to view programs about how trout are raised in one classroom while the other space can be used as a classroom for educational programs and meetings. The new conservation center will also feature a new indoor aquarium, new exhibits, larger lobby, larger restrooms, and more office space for staff and volunteers.
Construction of the new center is projected to take nearly two years and is being completed by Branco Enterprises Inc.
“We know that Branson is a tourism epicenter in the state and this conservation center has been a popular destination for families and school groups for decades,” said Pauley.
More than 200,000 people visit the conservation center each year.
Source: Missouri Department of Conservation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.